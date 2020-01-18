Wage rate for workers during April 9 holiday increased

The advisory was made by the NWPC because April 9 is the day the country will commemorate the Araw ng Kagitingan and is also Holy Thursday

The local labor and employment office said private establishment employees in the city and province who have work on April 9 are entitled to receive 300 percent of their daily wage pay according to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

Luigi Evangelista, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) chief labor and employment officer in Palawan, said the advisory was made by the NWPC because April 9 is the day the country will commemorate the Araw ng Kagitingan and is also Holy Thursday.

“Sa advisory, kapag pumasok ang empleyado ay 300 percent ang kanyang rate, kung hindi pumasok ay may bayad pa rin na 200 percent basta present siya noong April 8,” Evangelista said.

Evangelista said that the order is mandatory and employers who will fail to provide will face a violation of non-payment of holiday pay.

Employees who will complain due to the failure of employers to comply are advised to visit their provincial office and fill up for a request for assistance.

“Pumunta lamang sa opisina, pwede sila mag-fill up ng request for assistance or kung halimbawa na halimbawa ay empleyado pa siya ay pwede naman tawagan ng aming opisina at itanong lang. At the same time kapag napuntahan naman ang establisyemento ng isang inspector, makikita yan o machi-check yan ng inspector,” he said.

