Nakuha ng Veto Pechangco Memorial National High School (VPMNHS) sa Brooke’s Point ang kampyonato sa isinagawang Inter-Scholastic Competition sa Henyong Palaweño Provincial Quiz Bee noong Hunyo 16.

Ang nasabing paaralan ay nirepresenta nina Lorena Ame, Nicole Domingo, Cathlen Banda, Divine Grace Satera at Lial Betorin sa nasabing patimpalak na bahagi ng pagdiriwang selebrasyon ng Baragatan sa Palawan 2022.

Sa score na 56 points, itinanghal na kampeon ang VPMNHS laban sa 32 ng nakatunggali nitong paaralan.

Ayon kay Rodel Ceralbo, isa sa mga assistant coaches ng VPMNHS, umabot sa tatlong linggo ang kanilang isinagawang review sa kanilang mga mag-aaral. Aniya, isa sa mga tinutukan ng kanilang pag-aaral ay ang mga kaganapan at mga development ng pamahalaang panlalawigan sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Governor Jose Alvarez.

- Advertisement -

“We are three on the team — si Mary Ann P. Mendova, our head coach, me, and Irene May B. Ceralbo as assistant coaches. As members of the team, our students needed to be good and do their best in the assigned topics, and must be good in the mastery of learning and memorizing. They mastered the basics to have an edge over other competitors, use ample time in reading, and reviewing, and use their time very well,” pahayag ni Ceralbo.

Ibinigay din nila na mga tip sa mga ito ang mabuting pakikinig sa tanong at hangga’t maaari ay pag-aralan ang mga tanong sa mabilis na pag-isip at paggamit ng common sense.

“Listen to the questions attentively and stay focused. Concentrate on questions that have greater chances of being asked in the actual competition. Arm with the different types of questions and familiarize yourself in various topics,” dagdag niya.

Dagdag pa ni Ceralbo, ang panalo ay isang karangalan na dinala ng mga mag-aaral nila sa kanilang paaralan at sa bayan ng Brooke’s Point.

“This award made us feel good. It is an acknowledgment of a job well done and justification of sacrifice, hard work, and dedication even in this time of pandemic that we became champions for the second time since 2018,” aniya pa.