Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte expressed gratitude towards President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for maintaining his confidence in her amidst the controversy fueled by former President Rodrigo Duterte’s criticism.

“Taos-puso po akong nagpapasalamat kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. para sa kanyang patuloy na tiwala at kompyansa sa akin bilang kalihim ng Kagawaran ng Edulasyon,” Duterte said Tuesday.

Duterte said the recognition was important for all members of the Education Department who would support the 8-Point Economic Agenda of the Marcos administration for the ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’

She thanked Marcos for the respect given to her convictions.

“Katulad na lang ng aking pagtutol sa ‘Pera kapalit ang pirma sa People’s Initiative’ dahil insulto ito sa kahirapan ng ating mga mamamayan at paglabag sa kanilang karapatang magpasya ng malaya,” she said in a statement.

“At sa halip na charter change, lutasin muna natin ang kahirapan, mataas na presyo ng bilihin, kawalan ng trabaho at hanap-buhay, seguridad at marami pang isyu na pasan-pasan ng mga Pilipino,” Duterte said.

The Vice President stated that Marcos had demonstrated a commendable respect for the diverse opinions of people, including those of relatives and others.

The Duterte siblings—Davao City Representative Paulo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte—and their father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, recently exchanged criticisms with Marcos and his first cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, over the issue of charter change.

“May respeto ako sa mga pananaw at opinyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte pati na ng aking mga kapatid. Ngunit, katulad ng posisyon ko sa maraming mga isyu, hindi kailangan na sumasang-ayon ako sa lahat ng mga ito. Pinalaki ako ng aking mga magulang na may pagpapahalaga sa malayang pag-iisip at pagpapasya,” Duterte said.