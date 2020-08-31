Voter’s registration for May 2022 local and national elections resumes

Based on the advisory issued by the COMELEC Palawan, registration runs from 8 am to 3 pm daily, Tuesdays to Saturdays except on Christmas Day, April 1 & 2, 2021 (Maundy Thursday & Good Friday) at every Office of the Election Officer (OEO) of the city/ municipality where the applicant resides, except in areas declared under ECQ or MECQ.

Voter’s registration for May 9, 2022, National and Local Elections (NLE) will resume starting September 1 to September 30, 2021, except during holidays.

Based on the advisory issued by the COMELEC Palawan, registration runs from 8 am to 3 pm daily, Tuesdays to Saturdays except on Christmas Day, April 1 & 2, 2021 (Maundy Thursday & Good Friday) at every Office of the Election Officer (OEO) of the city/ municipality where the applicant resides, except in areas declared under ECQ or MECQ.

Application forms may also be downloaded at the COMELEC website http://www.comelec.gov.ph which requires the applicant’s photograph and signature.

For transfer from other city or municipality, proof of registration, either Voter ID or Certification. If no proof, the applicant shall be advised to apply for new registration instead.

For Change of Name by reason of marriage, certification from solemnizing officer, or marriage contract or court order with a certificate of finality, or order by the civil registrar or consul general, as the case may be.

For correction of entries, either the court order or an order of the Civil Registrar, or any other evidence warranted under the circumstances.

“Those who are allowed to register are 18-years-old for any type of transactions such as new registration, transfer, reactivation, change of name, correction of entries, the inclusion of registration records, reinstatement of the name in the list of voters, and updating of registration records of PWDs, senior citizens, Indigenous People (IPs) or Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs),” advisory said.

In addition, procedures under the new normal are as follows:

Satellite registration is suspended except in city/municipalities with zero COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days; the daily number of applicants to be accommodated is 100 in the city and 50 in the municipalities; no face mask/shield, no Registration; applicants are encouraged to bring own ballpen; applicants are encouraged to download from COMELEC website and fill up the application form except the signature which shall be affixed under oath before the election officer (EO); minimum health standard should be observed.

Meanwhile, applicants should wear face mask and shield, filled out and affix signature on the ‘”Coronavirus Self Declaration Form”, sanitize hands with alcohol/sanitizer and pass through the footbath, fill out application forms with his/her own ballpen if possible, sanitize hands before signing in the signature pad and imprinting their thumbprints in the fingerprint scanner and other health protocols.

