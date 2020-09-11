COMELEC date for Barangay and SK elections is December 5, 2022

Provincial COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas said that the schedule was based on Republic Act 11462, which provides that elections will be held every three years and the second Monday of December 2025.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has set the date for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on December 5, 2022.

Provincial COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas said that the schedule was based on Republic Act 11462, which provides that elections will be held every three years and the second Monday of December 2025.

“Provided that the barangay and SK elections on the second Monday of May 2020 shall be postponed to December 5, 2022. Subsequent synchronized barangay and SK elections shall be held on the first Monday of December 2025 and every three years thereafter,” RA 11462 said.

In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11462 into law to postpone the barangay and SK elections.

The local polls have been postponed thrice during the current administration since it was originally scheduled in May 2016.

Meanwhile, the COMELEC is expecting around 81,000 applications to be added in the old list of voters.

“Ang expected number of applications to be added naman to the list of voters for May 9, 2022, national and local elections ay 81,501. Ito po ay pawang mga applications for new registration at reactivation lang,” he said.

The commission also resumed its voter registration in September 2020.

