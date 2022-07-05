The Puerto Princesa City COMELEC has started to accept voter registration today, July 4, at SM City Puerto Princesa.

This will be held at the mall until Saturday, July 9 and will resume on July 18-23, 2022.

Registration is from 9AM until 6PM with limited slots per day.

- Advertisement -

“Based on historical data, we could only accommodate up to 300 persons per day,” Puerto Princesa City COMELEC Officer Atty. Julius Cuevas said.

All those who wish to register are advised to bring a Valid ID, a photocopy of their Valid ID, and ballpen.

The resumption of voter registration is in preparation for the upcoming December 2022 Barangay Elections.

For more updates, visit Puerto Princesa City Comelec and SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook.