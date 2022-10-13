A barangay official in Narra has expressed his outrage over what he calls the willful disregard of trash by visitors to the emerging tourist destination Bato-Bato Falls.

Bato-Bato barangay captain Ernesto Ferrer went to the attraction on October 2 and was astounded by how much trash people had left along the sides of the falls. The trash included plastic bags, liquor bottles, and other waste materials, that could threaten the environment of the place.

The falls is located in Purok 5 in the barangay and is being offered as a tourist attraction by the Municipal Tourism Office of Narra.

In his video post on the same day he visited the falls, he called on residents who are “palahubog” (drunkard) to learn how to dispose of their trash.

“Shoutout sa mga palahubog na hindi marunong magligpit ng kanilang mga alak, [yong] mga basyo nila. Kung saan saan lang nilalagay. Huwag ganoon, inom inom lang, huwag magkalat,” he said.

“Shoutout [din] sa mga hindi marunong magtapon ng basura na hindi man lang pinahahalagahan ang ating likas na yaman na binigay ng Poong Maykapal. Kita niyo naman, oh, ang mga basura hindi nililigpit. Nasa tabi lang… paano uunlad ang ating barangay nito? ” he added as captured the scene at Bato-Bato Falls on his mobile phone.

Ferrer indicated that they will revisit the existing barangay ordinance against littering in order to impose penalties on those who are careless when visiting Bato-Bato Falls.

He said sacks and trash bins had also been placed throughout the area for residents and visitors to store their garbage.

“Aba’y basurang dala nila iuwi naman nila, may mga sako naman na nakalagay sa paligid, panatilihin na malinis ang kapaligiran ng bgy falls natin,” he told Palawan News in a chat.

Ferrer urged residents to simply bring their trash home to avoid making Bato-Bato Falls unsightly.

