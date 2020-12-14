Vietnamese national arrested for unlicensed firearms possession

The suspect was identified as Rudy Bocbocila Doronila Nguyen, also known as Nguyễn Thanh Phong and Jose Reym Bocbocila Doronila, 48. He is reportedly engaged in lending activities at the public market with stall owners as his clients.

The Puerto Princesa City police arrested on Sunday a Vietnamese national for illegal possession of firearms, after serving him a search warrant on an unlicensed gun in his apartment in Gabuco Rd., Purok Banyuhay, Barangay Bagong Sikat.

The suspect was identified as Rudy Bocbocila Doronila Nguyen, also known as Nguyễn Thanh Phong and Jose Reym Bocbocila Doronila, 48. He is reportedly engaged in lending activities at the public market with stall owners as his clients.

PPCPO spokesperson P/Maj. Mhardie Azares told Palawan News the suspect has been the subject of a search warrant issued by RTC Judge Jocelyn S. Dilig on December 11 based on complaints they have received that he has been in possession of a suspected unlicensed firearm.

“May na-issue kasing search warrant sa kanya December 11 pa, tapos kahapon nga sa bahay nya na tinutuluyan nakarecover tayo ng .38 caliber revolver na may 3 live ammunition,” Azares said.

He added that the suspect is also facing complaints of sexual harassment before the local barangay office.

“Marami siyang reklamo sa barangay na mga panghihipo. Tapos pinatatawag siya, hindi naman din siya sumisipot,” Azares added.

Police sources said they have yet to confirm the immigration status of the suspect, saying they have yet to retrieve his passport.

Meanwhile, charges are being prepared against him for violation of RA 10591( illegal possession of firearms).