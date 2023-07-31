Vietnam’s top diplomat in the Philippines is in Palawan to explore possible partnership opportunities, particularly on promoting tourism and facilitating educational exchanges.

Vietnamese Ambassador Hoang Huy Chung, accompanied by Second Secretary Le Anh Quan, Secretary to Ambassador Tran Thi Thu Hien, and Tran Minh Dung, paid a friendly visit Monday, July 31, to the provincial government Palawan.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the head of the Provincial Information Office (PIO), stated that the visit aimed to delve into possibilities for strengthening the strategic alliance between Palawan and Vietnam.

The primary objectives revolved around two key aspects—boosting tourism and fostering educational collaborations.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hoang spoke positively about Palawan’s stunning beauty, highlighting its picturesque islands and crystal-clear waters. He emphasized the importance of fostering stronger ties in the tourism sector between Palawan and Vietnam.

Additionally, the ambassador proposed the establishment of an education system that would allow Vietnamese students to study in English in Palawan.

“[For tourism,] Palawan is a very nice place; lots of islands are beautiful and the waters are clear. That’s why I am seeking better tourist exchanges between Palawan and Vietnam. We can [also] create system for education, so we can send our students here to study in English,” he said.

The ambassador also expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and kindness extended to Vietnamese refugees who have found shelter in Palawan.

He was welcomed at the Capitol by representatives of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, including Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro Palayon, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa, and Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Officer Maribel Buñi.

Recently, Vietnam has been making headlines as its fishing vessels were spotted near Sabina Shoal, a coral atoll claimed by both Vietnam and China, located approximately 72 nautical miles from mainland Palawan.

Vietnam has also raised concerns about the Philippines’ installation of navigational buoys in the South China Sea, including the Julian Felipe Reef, where both countries claim rights.