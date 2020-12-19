Vicky passes through Palawan landmass

According to the 11 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said that tropical depression Vicky has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 55 kph. It is moving westward at a speed of 20 kph.

Tropical depression Vicky was plotted at 220 kilometers east-southeast of Puerto Princesa City as of 11 a.m. and expected to make its last landfall in Palawan before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said.

“Bahagyang bumilis itong si bagyong Vicky compared to yesterday at tuluyan na nga natin itong inasahan na papalayo na ng kalupaan ng Pilipinas at ang huling landfall nga nito ay dito na sa may Palawan area,” he said.

“Nakikita natin na by this afternoon or evening ay posible itong tumama uli sa bahagi ng Palawan at tuluyan na ngang lalabas ng landmass at tuluyan ng kikilos papalabas ng ating area of responsibility. Ngunit nakikita natin ang potensyal ng paglakas nito kapag ito ay nasa West Philippine Sea,” he added.

On Sunday morning, the tropical depression is estimated at 245 km east southeast of Kalayaan islands and will be at 225 km south-southwest the island, outside PAR.

The Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TWCS) No. 1 is now raised only in northern and central portions of Palawan including towns of Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española, city of Puerto Princesa and islands of Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan.

“Ito na lang ang areas na may signal tayo dahil tuluyan na lumalayo si Vicky sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao,” he said.

The gale warning advisory is still present in northern seaboards of Luzon and eastern portion of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao seaboards due to the intensity of northeast monsoon.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains would be observed today in northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo and Cagayancillo islands.

Aside from tropical depression Vicky, the tail-end of frontal system and the northeast monsoon will also bring wet weekends on most parts of the country.

“Makikita natin na ang mga kaulapan na nakaapekto sa Mindanao ay humupa na so makakaasa tayo ng generally improved weather condition dyan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao na dinaanan ng bagyong Vicky,” he said.

“Sa ngayon ang kaulapan lang nito ang nakakapekto sa may parts ng MIMAROPA, specifically sa northern at central Palawan. Iyong mga kaulapan naman na nakita natin sa silangang bahagi ng Luzon at Kabisayaan ay dala pa rin ng tail-end of a cold-front at ng ating amihan,” he said.

