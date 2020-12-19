JUST IN || Vicky makes landfall in Puerto Princesa City

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said its maximum sustained wind is at 45 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness is up to 55 kph, and is moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical depression Vicky made landfall at 8 p.m. Saturday night in the vicinity of Puerto Princesa City, the state weather bureau said in its 10 p.m. bulletin.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No. 1 is still raised over northern and central portions of Palawan namely Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Española including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo and Kalayaan group of islands.

Areas under TWCS No. 1 will have strong breeze to near gale conditions during the passage of the tropical cyclone, PAGASA stated.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced tonight over the Palawan area including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo islands.

According to the forecast track, the tropical depression is likely to leave PAR on Sunday afternoon and forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Philippine archipelago. PAGASA added that once it reaches the West Philippine Sea, it has the possibility to intensify into a tropical storm.



No sailing policy in all Palawan ports

A no sailing policy has been implemented in all ports of Palawan due to TDVicky while all Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) have been activated in 14 towns.

Aside from power interruption in Araceli town, no damages have been recorded so far.