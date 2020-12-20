Vicky leaves Philippines via WPS

According to the 5 a.m. weather bulletin released by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday, in the next 24 hours, Vicky will go west-southwestward or southwestward over the West Philippine Sea before turning more westward by Tuesday.

Tropical storm Vicky has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and will continue to move away from the Kalayaan Islands to west-southwestward or southwestward, the state weather bureau said.

“Ito ay nasa labas na ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at sa mga susunod na araw ay patuloy itong lalayo na dito sa ating bansa. Subalit sa araw na ito ay nakataas pa rin tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 dito sa Kalayaan Island,” weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

At 4 a.m., the center of Vicky was estimated at 175 km south-southwest of Kalayaan islands, outside PAR.

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is moving southwestward at 20 kph.

Occasional gusty conditions are also likely over the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, and Palawan including the Calamian Islands.

The Kalayaan islands will experience a temperature level of 24 to 30 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe a level of 24 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Rough to very rough seas with meter height of 2.8 to 4.5 meters will be experienced at the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands due to the surge of the northeast monsoon enhanced by Vicky.

Sea travel is risky over this seaboard, especially for small sea vessels.

“Nakataas pa rin ang ating gale warning dito sa seaboards ng northern at central Luzon at sa eastern and western seaboards ng southern Luzon. Malalaki ang alon sa mga nabanggit na lugar kaya pinapayuhan ang ating mga mangingiada at sasakyang pandagat na huwag pumalaot sa mga nasabing baybaying-dagat,” he said.

Vicky is forecast to remain as a tropical storm through the forecast period and is less likely to further intensify due to marginal conditions associated with the surge of the northeast monsoon, the bulletin said.

