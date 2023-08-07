A 21-year-old vendor named Kylle Vincent Opada was fatally shot at around 1:30 a.m. on August 6 in Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa City.

According to the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), the suspect in the shooting, identified as Domingo delos Reyes, is a resident of Napocor Village in the same barangay. He has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Investigations reveal that at the aforementioned time, Opada and his wife went out to buy milk from a store.

Moments later, Opada’s wife saw him and Delos Reyes engaged in a heated argument. Delos Reyes then allegedly pulled out a gun from his sling bag and shot Opada multiple times.

Opada was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.