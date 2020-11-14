Various groups in Palawan mount donation drive for typhoon victims

On Saturday morning, diverse groups and individuals made use of their social media accounts to run cash donation drives for the victims of the typhoons, particularly Quinta and Ulysses, that wreak havoc to lives and properties.

The Bayanihan spirit is up in Puerto Princesa City with various groups mounting donation drives for the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bicol, Cagayan Valley provinces, and several other areas.

The death toll has increased to 39 as of Saturday. In Cagayan, nine residents have been reported to have lost their lives due to massive flooding brought by Ulysses’ heavy rains.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Center (NDRRMC), over 60,000 individuals have been rescued from flood-stricken areas in Cagayan as of 10 a.m., Saturday.

They were brought to temporary evacuation centers as floodwaters remain high.

Among those that launched help drives are the College of Law of Palawan State University (PSU) which is accepting cash from P20 to any higher amount.

Donations may be extended to the law school through the Facebook accounts of Liana Orayle, CJ De Vera, and Tianne Hernandez.

“Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much! We breached the P15,000 mark for our donations, and we believe we can do more,” the PSU School of Law said on its Facebook page.

Palawan National High School (PNS) also announced that they are accepting monetary donations and relief goods for the typhoon victims.

Sending clothes, non-perishable goods, and face masks are also encouraged.

Anyone who wants to donate may drop their items at No. 11, Junction 1, Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City.

GCash: (09052818718)

Bank Acct: Robinsons Bank Corporation (302030400000370)

“Help us to spread the word by sharing and sending this to your friends. Sama-sama tayong aahon laban sa kahit anong sakuna,” the PNS said.

PIGLAS Palawan with Youth for Peace and Development Movement (YFPDM) and Western Command (WESCOM) also launched its “Tarabidan Ig Tarabangan” donation campaign for victims of typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses.

They are accepting cash and in-kind donations such as canned goods, emergency kits and basic commodities for the victims in Oriental Mindoro, Camarines provinces, Catanduanes, Marinduque, Sorsogon, Batangas, Quezon, Laguna, Albay, Rizal, and the National Capital Region.

Cash donations may be sent to the following:

UNION BANK

Account Name: Joanna Gimpaya

Account Number: 1096 5742 8218

GCASH

Joanna Gimpaya

0935-7509-073

Palawan Express Pera Padala

Joanna Gimpaya

0935-7509-073

For in-kind donations, donors may contact the following:

Joanna Gimpaya

0935-7509-073

Rodgen Limpiado

0910-057-8744

Glenmar Montaño

0916-439-0608

For more information, you may contact Piglas Palawan Facebook page or 0935-7509-073.

Palawan News is also calling for cash donations for the seriously-affected residents.

Cash donations may be sent to GCASH Account # 0926 137 6131 (Ma. Christina Santos) and PayMaya # 0919 220 4782 (Redempto D. Anda).

They may also be sent directly to Palawan News Office at Unit 19, Mercado de San Miguel, Nat’l Road, Barangay San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City. We’re open Monday to Saturday.

The group Littlehideout Productions, composed of local musicians, also performed a live concert on Facebook called “Palawan Para sa Cagayan” at 6 p.m. featuring Waetber, Raptured Faith, and Pyeza. It was in partnership with Palawan News.

In El Nido, the tourism and hospitality sector also organized relief efforts for Cagayan and Isabela.

“If you have clean linens, blankets, and towels to spare please drop off at my office in town (white house) and we will send it to Manila. We also have another conduit to Cauayan, Isabela. This has to happen fast and I’m planning to send cargos on November 18,” Marigs Laririt of Ten Knots said on her Facebook account.

Local resident Damey Choong also performed a “Jam for a Cause”. He sang live for donations on his Facebook account.

“Together, let us make a difference in our own way,” Choong said.

