Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos visited the Malampaya natural gas platform in preparation for the specialized Gas Oil Platform (GOPLAT) Takedown and Recovery Training scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

GOPLAT is a specialized training program designed for military or security personnel responsible for safeguarding offshore oil and gas platforms.

The Western Command (Wescom) chief’s visit to the platform on February 8, situated 50 kilometers offshore Northwest Palawan, served multiple purposes, including the assessment of security measures, conducting inspections, and coordinating with on-site security personnel.

He said Saturday that these efforts were all aimed at enhancing security and familiarity with the facility, which is widely recognized as the nation’s “energy crown jewel.”

“With high standards of security and preparedness at the forefront, Wescom is poised to continue its integral role in safeguarding the energy infrastructure that powers the nation,” Carlos said.

While at the platform, he participated in an orientation session designed to strengthen safety and security procedures among personnel. There were also conversations with both troops and platform personnel.

Malampaya contributes 20 percent of the Philippines’ daily electricity supply, making its protection of vital interest. Wescom, through the JTFM, is key in ensuring the continuous and secure operations of this essential facility by working closely with key security and production staff from MDGPP.