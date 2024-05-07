Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. has officially taken over as the acting commander of the Western Command (Wescom), with his appointment effective as of May 6, though he only assumed the role today, May 7.

This leadership change occurs amid a swirl of controversy concerning Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos. Reports conflict on whether Carlos voluntarily took leave or was compelled to do so following claims by the Chinese Embassy in Manila. He was reportedly identified as one of the officials endorsing a “new model” for overseeing situations in Ayungin Shoal.

Carlos’ absence was notable during the conduct of a series of activities for the Balikatan Exercise in several towns in Palawan last week.

No one can state with certainty the truth in response to Palawan News’ inquiries with military members, but sources are claiming that he was relieved of his duties effective May 1.

Before Torres assumed his role, Brigadier General Romulo Quemado II, Wescom Deputy Commander for External Operations, served as the acting commander. However, the effective date of his role was canceled on May 3, according to a document obtained by Palawan News dated May 4.

The circumstances grew more intricate when Jonathan Malaya, the Assistant Director General of the National Security Council (NSC), stated that there was no reason to probe Carlos, despite the Chinese Embassy implicating him in the contentious “new model.”

“I don’t think there is any cause for the investigation because this narrative coming from China is simply, you know, there to create dissent and sow disinformation sa ating mga kababayan (to our fellow Filipinos),” Malaya said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

He said it is a pity that Carlos was dragged into the issue, with the Chinese Embassy spreading fake news and disinformation. He recalled that the former Wescom commander was even on the front lines of a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal and was one of the officials wounded when the China Coast Guard water-cannoned Unaiza Mae IV, the civilian vessel conducting a resupply mission last March.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, meanwhile, claimed in an interview that Carlos was not relieved.

“Nag-apply siya ng leave, personal leave po,” Padilla said, explaining that Carlos did not specify how long his leave would be, which is why Wescom has an acting commander.

Padilla further explained that when Carlos returns, he will still be the commander of Wescom.

However, sources belied this, saying Carlos would not be returning as “he had already been relieved.

Carlos assumed command of Wescom in January 2024. He reached the mandatory age of retirement for the military in December but was covered by the fixed term of two years for major service commands, which would have extended his term to December 2024.