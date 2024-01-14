A 35-year-old utility worker, known as Alias Samson and identified as the most wanted person for murder, was arrested on Saturday, January 13, in Barangay Tabon, Quezon, southern Palawan.

The operation was led by the personnel of the Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS).

The arrest was made under a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, on January 12.

Following the arrest, Alias Samson was taken into custody at the Quezon Municipal Police Station. The authorities are ensuring that all legal processes are appropriately followed in handling the case.