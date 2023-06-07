The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) organized a comprehensive training program focused on water source assessment, project design standards, good practices, and water quality assurance.

This is to prepare water service providers like the Puerto Princesa City Water District and Palawan Water for the implementation of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) solar-powered water projects.

“Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, access to clean water is crucial for community well-being. But with limited energy sources, reliability is a challenge,’ USAID said in a statement.

DPWH-Palawan expressed gratitude for the training provided by USAID.

“We had basic knowledge, but thanks to USAID’s training, we are now better equipped to handle the challenges we face,” said Engr. Rhuben Batuigas of DPWH-Palawan

