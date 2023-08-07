The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Safe Water project, has completed the hydrologic reports of six major rivers in the city, as reported by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD).

During the turnover of the reports, PPCWD thanked USAID, highlighting the reports’ importance for the improvement of their services.

“This information is vital in the operation of PPCWD as it provides data on the availability of supply in the potential water sources in the city,” PPCWD said.

The report included information on the surface and groundwater of each river source, including its basin information, historical discharge, flow analysis, projection of future flows under different climate scenarios, field validation, and potential groundwater recharge areas.

This includes rivers in Babuyan, Bacungan, Inagawan, Irawan, Langogan, and Montible.

USAID has partnered with the PPCWD in providing technical assistance to improve its services, particularly in providing clean and safe water to the residents of Puerto Princesa.

Aside from the hydrologic report, PPCWD and USAID Safe Water have also worked together in the development of a hydraulic model for the PPCWD Water System that will provide a digital system map of all the pipeline and appurtenances of PPCWD.