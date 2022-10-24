USAID in the Philippines is working with the Puerto Princesa City Health Office (CHO) to reduce the number of people in the city who get tuberculosis.

With the TB Commitment Grant, USAID wants to work with local government units (LGUs) to come up with and negotiate fixed-amount awards that can be used to put locally-made solutions that focus on TB outputs and results into action.

Participants of the design workshop on TB Implementation Framework Agreement (TIFA).

“In these fixed amount awards, payments are based on the LGUs’ achieving performance-based milestones,” the statement read.

USAID has given the same chance to get funding to the Mandaue City Health Office and the Samar Provincial Health Office, in addition to the CHO.

“Five additional LGUs were selected to participate in the grant co-design—submitting concept papers and developing activity plans and budgets—to strengthen their TB response at the LGU level,” USAID announced.

