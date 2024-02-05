Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea has been equipped with a Starlink satellite internet terminal by the United States government through its international aid agency, ensuring reliable connectivity for the municipal government and residents.

U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson personally presented the internet access device on Monday to Kalayaan Mayor Roberto del Mundo during the launch of the USAID INCENTIVISE (Introducing Non-Geostationary Satellite Constellations Test Deployments to Improve Internet Service) Project and Broadband ng Masa in Palawan at the VJR Hall of the Provincial Capitol Building, Puerto Princesa City.

Addressing the challenges of internet connectivity in remote areas like Kalayaan, Ambassador Carlson stated that more than 82 percent of households in the Philippines lack access to high-speed internet, a situation exacerbated by Kalayaan’s remote location from the mainland of Palawan.

This geographical isolation has made it difficult for residents to access online resources for education, employment, and communication with local leaders.

“This digital divide is particularly acute in remote locations like Kalayaan municipality, where residents face significant challenges accessing online resources that provide learning and wage-earning opportunities, and local leaders cannot communicate with counterparts in Puerto Princesa or Manila,” she said.

Furthermore, she explained that the U.S. government, through USAID, supports the Philippines in achieving connectivity for all, enabling access to a world-class digital economy that’s safe, equitable, and productive.

This support includes aiding the Philippines in its digitalization initiatives, accelerating the development of critical Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure such as the Philippine National Fiber Backbone, and linking U.S. cybersecurity experts with local professionals to enhance their abilities in safeguarding this essential foundation and its associated systems from cyber threats.

She also mentioned the USAID Better Access and Connectivity Activity (BEACON), which collaborates with the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to deploy advanced satellite technology nationwide.

In mere two years, Carlson pointed out that their joint efforts to narrow the digital divide have led to the establishment of eight community networks, with Kalayaan becoming the latest addition as the ninth.

In reaction to the contribution of the community network, Governor Socrates expressed the provincial government’s dedication to advancing sustainable development.

In line with the Strategic Environmental Plan (SEP) for Palawan under Republic Act 7611, he explained that this means a commitment that entails enhancing the well-being of both current and future generations by harmonizing development efforts with environmental conservation activities.

“The difficulty is in finding the equilibrium point between development and conservation, as Her Excellency pointed to me a while ago. Hence, the need for a dialogue towards consensus. But still, a substantial number of our constituents live below the poverty threshold, and if poverty could be defined as exclusion from networks of productivity and exchange, then the new word for development should be connectivity,” he said.

Del Mundo, speaking on behalf of Kalayaan and its residents, conveyed gratitude for the satellite internet kit donation, viewing it as an acknowledgment of the municipality’s difficult circumstances in the West Philippine Sea.

“The [donation] is an invaluable asset for Kalayaan. Our gratitude extends, as we acknowledge the positive impact that this initiative brings, not only in Kalayaan but in all municipalities in the province. Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold and protect our West Philippine Sea territory,” he said.

With the USAID INCENTIVISE launching in Palawan, in collaboration with PhilSA and the DICT, the initiative aims to bring space technology closer to Filipinos and further expand access to advanced digital resources.

PhilSA Director General Dr. Joel Marciano expressed their ambition to extend access to advanced content and services, such as low earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet constellations like Starlink operated by private aerospace company SpaceX, to the most distant and isolated communities.

Marciano said efforts like INCENTIVISE take advantage of this new space economy in lower earth orbit and align with President [Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s] directive to develop and utilize space science and technology in the country.

In 2023, PhilSA generated approximately 8,000 satellite images that were converted into maps and subsequently provided to multiple local government agencies, including those in Palawan.

“Why is the space agency concerned about internet access? Why are we here, why is INCENTIVISE important? Because by leveraging space technologies to connect our islands, we can reach the farthest communities—the long neglected and unserved communities with services such as satellite imagery and other vital data for governance with capacity building activities and educational materials,” Marciano said.

The Broadband ng Masa (BBM) program by DICT, which was also launched, is in harmony with the objective of narrowing the digital gap by delivering connectivity, particularly to Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) locations.

DICT Assistant Secretary for Infostructure Management Philip Varilla expressed that the initiative for Filipinos aims to enhance their level of digital literacy. The BBM has two programs under it—the national broadband and the free wifi for all.

“Here in Palawan, we are launching several free wifi sites located in tourist spots. We have a technology-neutral approach in providing internet service in tourist spots. We have 23 sites and 115 access points,” Varilla said.