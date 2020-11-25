USAID conducts training series for women entrepreneurs

In a press release posted Monday by USAID, it said the series of training will provide knowledge on “entrepreneurial mind-setting” and various “aspects of establishing new business ventures” as these women tourism stakeholders were severely hit by the closure of city’s tourism activities due to the quarantine restrictions.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the Puerto Princesa City’s Negosyo Center, conducted a series of livelihood and entrepreneurial skills training on November 12 to 17, teaching aspiring entrepreneurs, displaced tourism workers, and community-based tourism enterprises to help them venture to other business opportunities.

In a press release posted Monday by USAID, it said the series of training will provide knowledge on “entrepreneurial mind-setting” and various “aspects of establishing new business ventures” as these women tourism stakeholders were severely hit by the closure of city’s tourism activities due to the quarantine restrictions. Attendees varied from women entrepreneurs of Community-based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) organization in six barangays and aspiring women entrepreneurs from other barangays in the city. These participants were provided training on food processing technologies and essential skills to produce good quality of meat and fish products.

The series of livelihood learning is part of the Grassroots Women Entrepreneurial Development Program (GWEDP) of Puerto Princesa City government formulated with technical assistance of the USAID, headed by Puerto Princesa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PPCCI) and the city tourism council, a training that provides entrepreneurial skills, helping aspiring women entrepreneurs who wanted to pivot to other business opportunities.

The leading women business owners under the city’s GWEDP program, will serve as mentors who will guide aspiring barangay-based women entrepreneurs as they set up and operate their small business.

These sessions were supported under the U.S Government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) initiative.

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment. See author's posts