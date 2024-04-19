The Trainers and Advocates Association of the Philippines (TAAP) is organizing a webinar entitled “Empowering the TAAP Community: Developing Sustainability and Strength” this April 28 from 5:00pm onwards via zoom platform.

The TAAP webinar this month is going to dwell on key insights into good health in new styles, housing ownership, community development and more.

The keynote speakers are Dr. Ninevetch Grace Marco, the associate dean from the College of Hospitality Management and Tourism of the Laguna State Polytechnic University and Dr. Joy Sheelah Baraero-Era, a research fellow of the Far Eastern University. The Good Health and Housing Ownership webinar would be hosted by Mam Jazzy Buela from Treston International College and Dr. Ricardo Ruiz of the College of Saint Benilde.

The opening remarks is to be imparted by the TAAP Vice President Dean Arvin Natividad, while the inspirational message would be shared by TAAP Treasurer, Dr. Rodeliza Flores. The closing remarks is tasked to TAAP Regional Director, Dr. Randy Nobleza, The most recent TAAP webinar on data privacy last January 21 this year.

The TAAP chairperson Dr. Luhren Cortez said, the webinar is for free to the TAAP members and only for P100 for non-members and students. “Don’t miss out this opportunity, invite your students and friends to join us. Let’s mark our calendars! Let’s hear from the experts. See you all for a free webinar handog para sa adbokasiya mga ka-TAAP,” the TAAP chair explained.

Interested parties are welcome to join TAAP with simple and easy to follow procedures. You may follow TAAP and become a member and be part of the community of devoted trainers and advocates. Feel free to inquire by sending an email to trainersadvocateAP@gmail.com