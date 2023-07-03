Three meteor showers are expected to be seen in the night skies in the month of July, according to the state weather bureau.

The astronomical diary of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) states that the meteor showers Piscis Austrinid, α-Capricornids, and Southern δ-Aquariids will be observed starting around mid-July.

The Piscis Austrinid Meteor Shower will be active from July 15 to August 10, with peak activity occurring on July 29. It will be active from 8:47 p.m. until before sunrise.

It will produce an average of five meteors per hour, and the number will increase around 2 a.m., similar to the other meteor shower, α-Capricornids. The latter will be active from July 3 to August 15, with its peak activity occurring on July 30.

The Southern δ-Aquariids will be active starting July 12 to August 23, peaking on July 30.

Meanwhile, July is also considered the best time to observe the northern constellations such as Hercules, Draco, Corona Borealis, and Serpens, as stated by PAGASA. Ophiuchus, Scorpius, Norma, Ara, Circinus, and Triangulum Australe are also visible during this time.