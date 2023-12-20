Iconik Palawan, a pioneering travel company under the Panorama Group of Companies, Inc. (PGCI), is redefining travel experiences by advocating Community-Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) in Palawan.

As a subsidiary of PGCI, Iconik Palawan is at the forefront of its holistic approach to travel and tours, alongside other subsidiaries, Marina Palawan and Angkat Palawan, leading the hospitality, and agritourism sectors, respectively.

CBST, a concept initially conceived and launched in Puerto Princesa City, is designed to create sustainable livelihoods for communities while highlighting their responsibility as stewards of the environment.



Presently, the Puerto Princesa City Tourism Department (CTD) has identified a total of thirty-two (32) established CBSTs and five (5) emerging ones, all waiting to be explored and visited by locals and tourists.

Iconik Palawan stands out among travel companies by curating innovative and captivating CBST-focused tours, with a commitment to fostering sustainable livelihoods for local communities and protecting environmental preservation.

It introduces “Byaheng Iconik,” offering two CBST daytrip joiner tours, providing travelers and locals access to hidden gems around Puerto Princesa City while enjoying games and activities with other travelers-turned-friends . These destinations include:

1. Hundred Caves: A solution-type cave in Barangay Tagabinet, Hundred Caves which offers an adventurous and intimate exploration of Puerto Princesa by foot. With regular and extreme tour options, it caters to both casual and experienced travelers.

2. Olangoan Eco-trail and Waterfalls: Nestled in a dense tropical forest, this destination, despite being hit by Typhoon Odette in 2021, is currently undergoing rehabilitation to welcome tourists by 2024. Iconik Palawan is collaborating with both public and private institutions to assist in this process.

3. Tagkawayan Beach: A serene getaway along Puerto Princesa’s pristine coastline, managed directly by the local community, ensuring safety, sustainability, and cleanliness.

“Byaheng Iconik” packages are priced at P2,000 each, offering an all-in experience that includes transportation, tours, entrance fees, lunch, snacks, and enjoyable activities. Upcoming schedules for Byaheng Iconik include January 13 and February 10 for the first CBST tour to Hundred Caves and Tagkawayan Beach, and January 27 and February 24 for the second CBST to Olangoan Eco-trail and Waterfalls and Tagkawayan Beach.

For those in search of a new, more exciting, and more meaningful travel experience, private tours can also be arranged by contacting Iconik Palawan through their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/iconikpalawan), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/iconikpalawan/), or email (iconikpalawan@gmail.com).