The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested and detained on Monday the former dean of the College of Criminal Justice Education at Palawan State University on charges of grave oral defamation.

Identified as Vilma Venus Andoy, 52, the arrest occurred at 5:20 p.m. on January 22 at the main campus of the university in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

Information obtained by Palawan News indicated that the arrest was based on a complaint filed by a certain Alexander Ganibi of the Ganibi Review Center. Ganibi allegedly accused the former dean of severely damaging his reputation through harsh verbal insults.

“Sinisiraan siya sa mga estudyante, at sinasabi niya, ‘Bakit kayo nagrereview dyan? Hindi naman qualified yan na mag-handle ng review center dahil hindi siya graduate ng masters,’ ” the source explained regarding why Ganibi filed a complaint against Andoy.

CIDG Chief P/Maj. Joseph Severino has confirmed her arrest, explaining that she is facing charges for grave oral defamation, as outlined in Article 358 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), stemming from accusations of deliberately damaging her victim’s professional reputation.

Severino said that the victim initially sought resolution at the barangay level during the third quarter of last year before opting to formally file a complaint with their office.

The case, initially handled by the prosecutor’s office, was subsequently escalated to the court following the intervention of the CIDG.

“As per the complainant’s statement last year, the suspect tarnished his professional career by falsely claiming he did not graduate from his master’s degree and making various derogatory remarks about his profession,” Severino said.

“Nagsampa ng reklamo ang complainant, 3rd quarter ng nakalipas na taon. Nauna din daw na nagharap pa ang dalawa sa barangay pero naging desidido ang biktima na sampahan ng reklamo sa tanggapan ng CIDG ang suspek. Hanggang naisampa ito sa piskalya at naiakyat ang kaso sa korte,” he added.

Following the issuance of a warrant by Judge Enrique Selda from Branch 3, Municipal Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Puerto Princesa City, on January 18, the arrest took place as part of CIDG’s Oplan Pagtugis.

She is expected to post the set bail of ₱18,000 today, January 23.

Andoy faces additional charges, including violating Republic Act (RA) 3019, known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and RA 10609, which protects students’ rights to select their preferred review centers.

She is also accused of grave coercion and grave misconduct, brought before the Office of the Ombudsman.

These allegations arise from her supposed refusal to issue certificates of good moral character to graduates who didn’t enroll in her sponsored review center.