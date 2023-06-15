(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Authorities in Quezon town, southern Palawan, are investigating a fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man. The suspects responsible for the attack remain unidentified.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) said the shooting incident that killed Reynaldo Espinosa Fortuna, a resident of the area, happened around 7:30 p.m. on June 13.

The Quezon Municipal Police Station (MPS) received a distress call from the victim’s wife, who reported the incident around 9:30 p.m.

Responding swiftly, police personnel arrived at the scene and discovered Fortuna on the ground. He had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.

The PPO said initial accounts from witnesses, including the victim’s wife, claimed that the family was inside their home when a sudden and loud sound, believed to be a gunshot, jolted them.

Startled by the noise, the victim’s wife, who happened to be in the kitchen at the time, rushed outside to check on their children. It was then that she discovered her husband, gravely injured and bleeding from the neck.