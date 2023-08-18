The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has donated P2 million worth of construction materials to community organizations affected by Typhoon Odette within the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.

The beneficiaries include the Community Park Warden Association – Jungle Trail, Cabayugan/Kayasan Indigenous Community, and the Marufinas Banana Chips Production House.

This marks the second wave of development assistance from UNDP, which previously donated another P2 million worth of livelihood support, including materials for a T-shirt printing business and farm tools and equipment, among other items, to 11 community-based sustainable development and people’s organizations.

Floradema Eleazar, UNDP Climate Action Program Team Leader, emphasized that this donation aims to foster developmental growth within the communities, enhancing their climate resilience.

“Sa pamamagitan ng tulong na ito, kami ay umaasa na kahit may dumating na bagyo, hindi na maulit yung mawawala lahat ng pangkabuhayan at magiging mas matatag ang komunidad na i-weather kahit anong lakas ng bagyo,” she told the recipients.

“Kasi ang aming layunin kapag kayo ay handa o resilient kumbaga, hindi na ganun kalaki ang [magiging] epekto o damage sa inyong mga kabuhayan, mga tahanan at sa inyong pamilya,” she added.

City tourism officer Demetrio Alvior expressed gratitude to UNDP on behalf of the city government for their support in the recovery of the tourism industry and its dependent communities.

Alvior also disclosed that this will not be the last collaboration between UNDP and the city government, as they are planning to establish a partnership aimed at assisting the communities within the city.