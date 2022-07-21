- Advertisement by Google -

The Underground River management is hoping for external aid to repair and rebuild significant infrastructures that were destroyed by Typhoon Odette in order to completely restore operation and welcome its maximum number of visitors by the end of the year.

Elizabeth Maclang, superintendent of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP), said that in addition to funding from the city government, they are also considering receiving assistance from charitable foundations and government programs with other countries to repair and rebuild the infrastructures they lost.

The park, located in Sitio Sabang, Barangay Cabayugan, ruined many infrastructures essential to its operations, including its Sabang Information Office, loading and unloading stations in Sabang Wharf, waiting area in the said wharf, waiting area in the Central Park Station, staff house with research halls, service boats, and wastewater sewerage system.

It also requires assistance with its Community Education, Participation, and Awareness (CEPA) and Biodiversity components, which include cave management.

Wrecked paddle boats found amid the rubble. (Photo from PPSRNP)

Maclang stated that they just submitted a P7.7-million proposal for the purpose to the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (IADC) and the Department of Finance (DOF) under the Philippine-Italy Debt for Development Swap Program, which they hope would be granted.

“Dumating dito si DOF noong nakaraan kasi nga mag-e-end na yong program by December. Tumitingin sila sa mga project partners nila dati, nakita nila na may Odette scenario tayo, yon sinubmit namin yong mga pangangailangan sa infrastructure, at sana nga ma-approve,” Maclang added.

“Yong kailangan namin na ma in place talaga yong sa Biodiversity namin kasama na yong cave management, yong sa CEPA namin, plus yong sa enforcement. More on equipment kami kasi nasira nga,” she said.

They lost computers and other devices, which are critical for informing visitors about the importance and uniqueness of the Underground River as a World Heritage Site.

For biodiversity, she said Odette destroyed the sonar survey equipment they are using to conduct marine assessments.

“Wala kaming pera para mabili ulit yong mga ito na importante sa PPUR. Sana matulungan kami,” she said.

Their employees need a staff house where they can stay, she added, because they’re only sleeping in hammocks and exposed to the elements at present. “Natutulog lang sila sa mga duyan kaya kailangan din namin maayos ang tutuluyan nila.”