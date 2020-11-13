Ulysses exits PAR, leaving devastation in its wake

After shutting down Metro Manila and Rizal with heavy rains and flooding for two consecutive days this week reminiscent of the 2009 Ondoy that devastated the metropolis, Ulysses was plotted at 5 a.m. to be some 400 kilometers west of Zambales.

Typhoon Ulysses has downgraded into a severe tropical storm and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) anytime Friday, the state weather bureau said.

After shutting down Metro Manila and Rizal with heavy rains and flooding for two consecutive days this week reminiscent of the 2009 Ondoy that devastated the metropolis, Ulysses was plotted at 5 a.m. to be some 400 kilometers west of Zambales.

At least 23 people reportedly died due to Ulysses while 16 others were reported missing, according to initial reports.

Ulysses currently has sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 135 kph. It is moving westward at the speed of 20 kph.

“Nakakaapekto pa rin ang ating tail-end of cold front sa northern Luzon, samantala ang ating bagyong si Ulysses ay hindi nagdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa ano man bahagi ng bansa,” he said.

While leaving PAR, Ulysses is still affecting the country’s seaboards.

PAGASA released a gale warning at the western coast of Palawan and Kalayaan island, in which the wave height of 2.6 to 4.5-meter could be observed.

The state weather bureau added that it could be dangerous to fishermen and sea transportation.

Puerto Princesa will observe a temperature level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while 24 to 31 degrees Celsius in Kalayaan island throughout the day.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts