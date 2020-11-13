Nov 13, 2020

Ulysses exits PAR, leaving devastation in its wake

Nov 13, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

After shutting down Metro Manila and Rizal with heavy rains and flooding for two consecutive days this week reminiscent of the 2009 Ondoy that devastated the metropolis, Ulysses was plotted at 5 a.m. to be some 400 kilometers west of Zambales.

Image from windy.com

Typhoon Ulysses has downgraded into a severe tropical storm and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) anytime Friday, the state weather bureau said.

After shutting down Metro Manila and Rizal with heavy rains and flooding for two consecutive days this week reminiscent of the 2009 Ondoy that devastated the metropolis, Ulysses was plotted at 5 a.m. to be some 400 kilometers west of Zambales.

At least 23 people reportedly died due to Ulysses while 16 others were reported missing, according to initial reports.

Ulysses currently has sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 135 kph. It is moving westward at the speed of 20 kph.

“Nakakaapekto pa rin ang ating tail-end of cold front sa northern Luzon, samantala ang ating bagyong si Ulysses ay hindi nagdadala ng mga pag-ulan sa ano man bahagi ng bansa,” he said.

While leaving PAR, Ulysses is still affecting the country’s seaboards.

PAGASA released a gale warning at the western coast of Palawan and Kalayaan island, in which the wave height of 2.6 to 4.5-meter could be observed.

The state weather bureau added that it could be dangerous to fishermen and sea transportation.

Puerto Princesa will observe a temperature level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius while 24 to 31 degrees Celsius in Kalayaan island throughout the day.

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Rachel Ganancial

handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.

See author's posts

More Stories

Initial P205M budget to ‘gradually re-open’ Puerto Princesa tourism operations

Nov 13, 2020 Romar Miranda

Suspek sa pambubugbog sa menor de edad, inaresto sa bayan ng Rizal

Nov 13, 2020 Arphil Ballarta

Celebrity Toni Gonzaga pushes support for locally-produced rice

Nov 13, 2020 Shoogar Santos