Residents of 13 barangays in Puerto Princesa City again experienced closer government service with the comeback of “Ugnayan sa Barangay” for the second quarter of this year.

From May 9 to 11, various city and national government offices and private companies visited the barangays of Maruyugon, Manalo, Salvacion, Bahile, Cabayugan, Tagabinet, Buenavista, Macarascas, Sta. Cruz, Bacungan, Simpocan, Bagong Bayan, and Napsan, to deliver necessary services, according to the City Information Office (CIO).

Mayor Lucilo Rodriguez Bayron pointed out to the residents of the barangays the importance of visiting and interacting with them.

“Kahit kailan hindi pa ako na-absent sa Ugnayan kasi masaya akong nakikita na nandito kayo at napagsisilbihan namin,” Mayor Bayron told the residents.

“Sana lang wag niyong sayangin ang pagkakataon na nandito lahat ang mga ‘yan kasi iyan ay para sa inyong lahat para hindi na kayo mahirapan pa pumunta sa bayan o gagastos pa para lang makuha ang mga ganyang serbisyo.” Bahagi ng mensahe ng alkalde,” he added.

The CIO said Ugnayan will continue from May 14-16, reaching other barangays in the city that have not yet been visited. The City Health Office (CHO) led the efforts on health, providing free medical and dental services.

The City Veterinary Office (CVO) were there to give free consultations, spaying/neutering, and anti-rabies vaccines for dogs and cats. The Office of the City Agriculture distributed free fruit and vegetable seeds.

Ugnayan also brought the City Assessor’s Office (CAO) to the barangays to offer free consultations on land, property, and BIR taxes.

The Office of the City Civil Registrar assisted with important documents like birth certificates, CENOMAR, and death certificates.

The Office of the City Building Official was available to help with electricity connections, and the City Social Welfare and Development Office provided counseling for women and youth issues and other government support programs.

Other participating offices included the Office of the City Engineer, Office of the City Architect, and Office of the City Mayor. The City Mobile Force Company of the City PNP, Philippine Navy Marines, and Philippine Navy also supported the initiative.

Joining the program rounds were Councilors Judith Raine Bayron, Patrick Hagedorn, Jonjie Rodriguez, Herbert Dilig, Victor Oliveros, Luis Marcaida III, Elgin Damasco, Laddy Gemang (ABC President), Karl Dylan Aquino (SK Federation President), Deputy Mayor Roy Ventura (former City Councilor), CMOU West Commander LCDR Eduard Pablico, City Police Director Col. Ronnie Bacuel, and AFP 1st Lt. Jenny May Rey.

Bayron thanked the city government staff, uniformed personnel, and Bong Villanueva Salon for participating in the program, even on a Saturday. The event included entertainment with dance, singing, and magic tricks, adding joy to the attendees.