The U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency has raised concerns about the potential use of the disputed territories in the West Philippine Sea as conduits for introducing disease-causing pathogens into the country.

The strategic maritime area, which has been a point of contention with China, could potentially serve as a route for the transportation of biological materials that may include harmful pathogens, according to Dr. Rob Pope, the director of the Cooperative Threat Reduction for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

Dr. Pope stressed the importance of diligently observing the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and evaluating it for activities that might enable the proliferation of infectious diseases, pointing out the situation as a significant biosecurity threat to both the Philippines and wider global security.

While concerns are primarily focused on terrestrial origins, the interconnectedness of commerce—encompassing threats to agriculture, animals, and humans—means that biological threats can emerge anywhere transportation exists.

“Certainly, with the heavy international shipping in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), that is one vector that could bring a new pathogen into the Philippines,” he stated in an interview with journalists from the Friends, Partners, Allies Program on April 23 at the office of CRDF Global in Arlington, Virginia.

The evidence that China wants control of the South China Sea and is aggressively occupying the Philippines’ territory further elevates this risk.

He stated that this is why the DTRA advocates for the Philippines to maintain its sovereignty over the disputed waters against China, as it would enhance overall safety.

“As we see China violating international norms, violating international maritime laws, claiming areas illegally—you know—as their own territory for their own security, it makes the Philippines less safe; it makes the United States less safe,” he stressed.

Dr. Pope further elaborated that locations along major maritime routes are especially significant in the context of biological threats. He noted that within the ASEAN region, nations like Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are strategically located along these shipping lanes.

This strategic placement not only boosts heavy international trade but also heightens the risk of illicit activities such as the trafficking of dual-use goods, including biological agents. This, in turn, could potentially facilitate the spread of infectious diseases or biosecurity threats, emphasizing the need for tough surveillance and regulatory measures to mitigate such risks.

“So, I think seeing the Philippines and the United States and ASEAN countries all working together to try to keep awareness of what’s moving in that region, who the bad actors are in that region, and being able to take actions together that make us all safer helps,” he said.

The Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) Program, an initiative under the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), is dedicated to strengthening the capabilities of global partners to effectively contain and prevent the dissemination of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and associated materials.

It plays an important role in fostering international cooperation and enhancing collective security measures against the threats posed by these dangerous weapons.

The CTR has been supporting the Philippines since 2012 through the Proliferation Prevention Program (PPP) in enhancing its ability to deter, identify, and intercept efforts to smuggle weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and related materials.