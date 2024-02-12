The United States Armed Forces, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), will deploy two U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft to deliver assistance to the communities affected by the Masara Landslide in Mindanao.

At present, the two USMC KC-130 aircraft are based at Villamor Air Base. Processing, weighing, and loading of supplies for transport today, February 12, are underway. The plan is to conduct four daily deliveries (two per plane) to ensure a continuous supply to the affected areas.

The U.S. Marines from the III Marine Expeditionary Force will assist with the ongoing disaster relief mission with troops from the Marine Air Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing delivering essential supplies for distribution.

The joint effort highlights the shared commitment of the two countries to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as also emphasized in the recently concluded US-PH Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA).

The AFP and the US Armed Forces are continuously working hand-in-hand to provide efficient support to the troops during the entirety of the said operations.