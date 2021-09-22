The United States partnered with the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility to deliver an additional 2,582,190 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines as part of its worldwide effort to help end COVID-19.

The vaccines, delivered in separate shipments on September 19 and 20, were part of the 500 million doses of Pfizer the United States is making available for distribution through COVAX, a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Newly arrived U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava joined Philippine government officials and other stakeholders at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to welcome the arrival of 2,020,590 doses on September 19 and 561,600 doses on September 20.

As the largest donor to the COVAX facility, the United States has facilitated the delivery of more than 16 million vaccine doses to the Philippines via COVAX, including more than 9 million doses donated by the American people.

The United States has worked closely with Philippine stakeholders throughout the pandemic to protect public health and support the local response to COVID-19. To date, total U.S. government COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines amounts to over Php1.9 billion ($39 million).