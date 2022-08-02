- Advertisement by Google -

The United States government, through the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), in partnership with the National Coast Watch Center (NCWC), concluded a weeklong exchange of analytical techniques and best practices in countering maritime threats to enhance the Philippines’ maritime domain awareness on July 25.

The exchange included three days of analytical discussions, followed by a two-day tabletop exercise that enabled DTRA’s experts to further expand their knowledge of specific regional maritime security challenges through interactions with personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and NCWC in Manila. It also aimed to assist the NCWC in acquiring relevant knowledge and skills to support joint maritime domain and counter threat network operations.

DTRA representatives from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Special Operations Command noted the significant contribution of this exchange to strengthening collaborative ties between U.S. and Philippine military and coast guard personnel. “This exchange equipped NCWC analysts with the necessary tools to independently conduct Counter Threat Network analytical activities that strengthen the Philippines’ efforts to protect its territorial waters and maritime rights,” said DTRA Partner Engagement Coordinator Dawood Luqman.

A longtime partner of the Philippine government, DTRA played an important supporting role in establishing the NCWC and National Coast Watch System. DTRA was responsible for constructing the NCWC facility in Manila, Regional Coordination Centers in Cebu and Palawan, and many other manned and unmanned sites around the archipelago. DTRA also works closely with the PCG to ensure that the NCWS can meet current and future maritime security challenges.

- Advertisement -

Since 2012, DTRA has provided more than $64 million (Php3.5 billion) to the NCWS for the acquisition of advanced equipment and the training of personnel, enabling it to become the premier maritime security entity in the Philippines.

About Post Author