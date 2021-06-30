U.S. launches P24M environmental justice program with PCSD

Program sponsor U.S. International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and its implementing partner U.S. Forest Service discuss program specifics at the program launch with Palawan Council for Sustainable Development leadership and staff.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) will receive technical and practical training from the US Embassy in the Philippines’ Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), in collaboration with the US Forest Service (USFS), to combat wildlife trafficking, illegal logging, and other environmental crimes on the island province.

The two-year, P24-million ($500,000) initiative seeks to improve PCSD’s and its national law enforcement partners’ institutional capacity to combat and prevent environmental crimes — from arrest through prosecution.

During an official launch meeting on Tuesday, June 29, PCSD Executive Director Teodoro Jose Matta said that the US government’s assistance would be helpful in developing the organization’s capabilities, while it awaits the approval of legislation that would give PCSD the authority it needs to succeed.

“Together, we can galvanize the engagement of the local, national, and international justice community to counter environmental crime,” said INL Director Kelia Cummins.

This project is one component of the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines’ comprehensive program to counter wildlife trafficking.

WP Post Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures. See author's posts