U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) instructors teamed up with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Mobile Cooperation Team (MCT) to conduct vessel boarding operations training with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to enhance its maritime law enforcement capability from April 4 to 29.

The training took place at various locations in the Manila Port Area and focused on instructor training for PCG personnel who will lead future courses.

The USCG team led the first half of the training, which consisted of instructor development courses for 14 PCG candidates and prepared them to plan, organize, and present scenarios and tactics to a student audience. The PCG instructor candidates then demonstrated their expertise in presenting a Basic Boarding Officer Course to 48 PCG students with support and mentorship from the USCG and JCG teams.

During the second phase of the training, the JCG MCT provided tactical instruction on techniques for individual self-defense and detaining suspect individuals. This marked the first time that USCG and JCG instructors directly partnered in a training event with the PCG, and similar events are already being discussed to build on this success.

In commemorating the course completion at Coast Guard Base Farola on April 29, PCG Rear Adm. Ronnie Gil L. Gavan, Commander of Maritime Security and Law Enforcement Command, emphasized the importance of well-trained boarding teams to the PCG.

“This event is an important milestone and highlights the strong maritime relationship among the United States, Japan, and the Philippines,” said Cdr. Mike Ross, USCG Advisor to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

“Our Coast Guards’ role in enforcing the rule of law is critical to our countries’ security. I anticipate future cooperation in operations and capacity building with the PCG and USCG,” said JCG Capt. Makoto Tamura.