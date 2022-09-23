- Advertisement by Google -

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) facilitated the first Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)-led Small Boat Operations course from September 5 to 16 in Manila as part of the ongoing US-Philippine cooperation to improve the Philippines’ maritime law enforcement capabilities.

The information office of the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines said 12 PCG instructor candidates trained 16 PCG students through classroom instruction and at-sea practical exercises to improve their skills in navigation, boat driving, risk management, towing, and man-overboard recovery, with the mentorship of visiting USCG instructors.

“This training is part of a series of courses sponsored by the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, with funding support from the U.S. Global Contingency Security Fund, to prepare Filipino instructors to lead small boat operations training for the PCG,” it said in a statement.

During the course graduation ceremony on September 16, Philippine Coast Guard Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Charlie Q. Rances noted the breadth of the U.S.-PCG partnership.

The recently concluded training included at-sea practical exercises to enhance the skills of PCG personnel in navigation, boat handling, risk management, and emergency maritime response.

“This is just one of the many training and learning opportunities that INL and USCG extend to the PCG,” Rances was quoted in saying.

The USCG Liaison at U.S. Embassy Manila, Commander Bien Decena, added that “This type of technical training among maritime professionals highlights the strong relationship, unity, and likeminded outlook between the Philippine and U.S. Coast Guards.”

INL and USCG will organize additional training activities with the PCG later this year on various topics, including maritime law enforcement operations and vessel engineering program management.

