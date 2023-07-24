United States embassy Assistant Cultural Affairs officer Pauline Henderson said yesterday that the United States government had continued to support the development of twenty startups that offer sustainable solutions to environmental issues in Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, and Manila.

“This program is part of the United States’ commitment to support environmental resilience and promote inclusive economic growth,” said Anderson in a press statement by the embassy.

Anderson said the embassy had acknowledged the potentials of Filipinos to create an ecosystem that supports a sustainable community without any assistance from outside the ecosystem.

“The projects we saw in this program showcase the Philippine startup community and how their talents can build sustainable ecosystems and help achieve prosperity,” Anderson said.

On July 21, the U.S. Embassy’s American Spaces Philippines and The Spark Project concluded the Green Impact Accelerator (GIA) bootcamp, a five-month program that supported the growth and commercial viability of green startups through mentorship, networking, and crowd-funding matching.

The embassy said that of the 20 solutions presented, three startups were selected to receive seed funding to develop, implement, and scale up their projects:

First startups was the Cagayan de Oro’s Kids Who Farm, which established Food Loop, a circular food system concept and technology that helps households convert edible material waste into organic components for growing food.

Second was the Dumaguete’s Plantsville Health, which developed Green LiveS, an artificial intelligence-powered system that can record and monitor Philippine cinnamon production.

Third was the Manila’s Dewaste Solutions, which created MARE!, a modular and portable materials recycling facility that promotes environmental sustainability through education and provides employment for women in waste management.

Chief Executive officer Patch Dulay, founder of The Spark Project, said that they were excited to have an accelerator program that would cater to enterprises that would have positive impact on the environment.

“I believe that programs like these not only level-up entrepreneurs and their businesses, but also connect them to a like-minded community that is eager to support their work.”

GIA teams would be scheduled to reconvene on October for the American Spaces Angel Investing Seminar where they would be matched with potential investors and benefit from seed funding opportunities.