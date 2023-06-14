Dr. Christopher Meyer, U.S Assistant Secretary of Defense, visited Puerto Princesa City to check and personally see the ongoing joint training exercise focused on counter narcotics operations sponsored by the U.S. government.

He was welcomed on June 13 by Police Lieutenant Colonel Rae Charles Enrile, commander of the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG), and Capt. Dennis Rem Labay, commander of the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPAL).

Enrile said the training program actively involves around 50 personnel of the 2nd SOU-MG and the Philippine Coast Guard-Special Operations Force (CGSOF).

Spanning two months, he said it encompasses various physical and skills-based exercises, including Tactical Combat Casualty Care Procedures, Swimming Proficiency, Dive Equipment Familiarization, Basic Scuba Diving Course, Boat Maintenance, Basic Emergency Procedures, and other Maritime Tactical Operations.

“It’s a six-week course, at pumunta dito si Dr. Meyer, assistant secretary of U.S. Defense, dahil gusto niyang i-check yong mga kino-conduct na activities. It is not concentrated on narcotics alone, it is meant to improve the effectiveness of personnel who operate in maritime domains,” Enrile told Palawan News on Wednesday.

“Continuous partnership natin ito with the U.S., and this time around, ang kasali muna is PNP Maritime Group and PCG. May series na rin before na ang involve ay PCG, Maritime, and Navy,” he added.

Dr. Meyer emphasized the forthcoming training initiatives sponsored by the United States, and assured the Philippine government of continued support, particularly in conducting various training programs aimed at enhancing the skills of the country’s uniformed personnel.

He reaffirmed the strong partnership between the two nations in promoting security and advancing capabilities within the Philippine government.

The Counter Narcotics Training program represents a significant step in addressing the challenges posed by narcotics in the region. With the support and collaboration of the U.S., the Philippines aims to strengthen its anti-narcotics efforts and improve the capabilities of its personnel involved in countering illegal drug activities.

