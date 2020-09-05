Typhoon ‘Kristine’ expected to leave PAR Saturday

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Benison Estareja, Typhoon Kristine has no direct effect on the country’s landmass.

Typhoon Kristine is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday (September 5) night, the state weather bureau said.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa City will experience a temperature level from 26 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

As of 3:00 am, Kristine was recently located at 1,135 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, with maximum winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 240 kph.

It is moving northwest at speed of 20 kph.

“’Yong kabuuhan nito ay hindi nakakaapekto sa ating bansa, at ‘yong mga pulo-pulong pag-ulan o localized thunderstorm na nakikita natin ay walang kinalaman sa bagyo o sa habagat,” he said.

“Within the next 24 hours ay posible pa itong lumakas, at posibleng nasa 1,100 kilometers northeast ng extreme northern Luzon, o outside PAR,” he added.

Kristine is currently traversing the Philippine sea and will head to the southern Japan and Korea Peninsula.

The forecast peak of Kristine could reach an intensity of 205 to 215 kph as it exits the PAR.

“Hindi pa nakikita na magiging super typhoon, ito dahil sa basis natin ay more than 220 kph. Nonetheless, magiging malakas na bagyo pa rin si Kristine at magdadala ng bugso ng hangin sa mga madadaanan ng bagyo,” he said.

It will also bring rough to very rough seas reaching 2.8 to 4.5 meters over northern and eastern seaboards of northern Luzon.

