Based on the latest data from the state weather bureau, Typhoon Falcon has sustained its strength while preparing to exit the Philippine area of responsibility.

As of 4 a.m. this Tuesday, the center of the typhoon’s eye was estimated to be approximately 925 kilometers east northeast of the region, boasting maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (KPH) near its center, with gusts reaching up to 215 kph.

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that currently, Typhoon Falcon is moving in a northwestward direction at a speed of 20 kph.

“Sa kasalukuyan ay wala itong direct effect sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa, ngunit patuloy pa rin nitong ini-enhance ang southwest monsoon o habagat na ngayong araw ay siya pa ring magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan sa lalung lalo na sa may kanlurang bahagi ng Luzon,” Castañeda said.

She warned that people living in and near the Extreme Northern Luzon region are advised to stay alert and take appropriate safety measures as the storm continues.

As of the latest bulletin, no wind signal has been hoisted, but hazards affecting land areas, including heavy rainfall and severe winds, are expected..

Over the next three days, the southwest monsoon intensified by Falcon will bring intermittent to monsoon rains over the western part of Luzon.

Castañeda said that areas with elevated or mountainous terrain are likely to experience higher levels of rainfall. Flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly probable, especially in regions identified as highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards based on hazard maps and localities that have already experienced significant rainfall in recent days.

Due to the typhoons extensive wind field, the possibility of hoisting Wind Signal No. 1 for Batanes is no longer ruled out. Coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds in various regions, including Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, parts of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, will experience gusty conditions today, tomorrow (August 2), and Thursday (August 3).

Mariners of small seacraft are advised to exercise caution in the next 24 hours as the southwest monsoon will bring moderate to rough seas along the northern (1.25 to 2.5 m), western (1.5 to 3.0 m), and southern (1.5 to 2.5 m) seaboards of Luzon. Those operating ill-equipped vessels or lacking experience should avoid navigating in these conditions.

She said Falcon is expected to turn west-northwestward and gradually slow down as it approaches the waters southeast of Okinawa Islands.

According to the track forecast, the typhoon is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this afternoon or evening, August 1.

As of now, Falcon is potentially at its peak intensity and is expected to maintain its strength for the next 48 hours. There is also a possibility of further intensification into a super typhoon. However, a weakening phase may begin late tomorrow or early Thursday as the typhoon enters the cooler waters of the East China Sea and experiences upwelling of deep ocean waters due to its slowdown.