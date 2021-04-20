Typhoon ‘Bising’ expected to leave PAR on Sunday

Typhoon “Bising” is forecast to gradually weaken and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the typhoon is now moving generally northward or north-northwestward until Wednesday evening. It was located at 505 kilometers (km) east of Infanta, Quezon, and has maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 215 kph.

“Inaasahan na kikilos ang ating bagyong si Bising sa direksyon na pahilaga, north-northwestward hanggang bukas ng gabi o sa Thursday. Pagkatapos nito, ang bagyo ay pipihit sa northeastward palayo sa landmass ng Luzon o kalupaan ng Luzon,” he said.

In 24 hours, Bising will reach 375 km east of Casiguran, Aurora. The northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will bring a strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over Northern Luzon and the rest of Aurora and Quezon.

Such conditions are more likely to occur in coastal and mountainous areas.

Based on the forecast track of PAGASA, Bising will start to change its direction on Friday at 380 km east of Basco, Batanes. By Saturday, it will distant from the landmass at 855 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon and on Sunday, it is expected to be at 1, 410 km east of extreme northern Luzon, outside PAR.

The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. with 60 to 120 kph wind prevailing expected in 24 hours is raised over areas of Catanduanes; the eastern portion of Camarines Sur; northern portion of Albay; and northeastern portion of Sorsogon.

While the TCWS No. 1 with 30 to 60 kph wind prevailing expected in 24 hours is raised over areas of Batanes; Cagayan including Babuyan islands; Isabela; Quirino; Apayao; the eastern portion of Kalinga; the extreme eastern portion of Mountain province; the extreme eastern portion of Ifugao; northern portion of Aurora; the eastern portion of Quezon; Polillo Island; Camarines Norte; rest of Camarines Sur; rest of Albay; Sorsogon; northern portion of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands; Northern Samar; northern portion of Samar; northern portion of Eastern Samar.

The Kalayaan island will have a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 25 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day. PAGASA raised gale warning over eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, northern and western seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Visayas and Mindanao, where sea condition will be at rough to very rough.

