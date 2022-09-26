- Advertisement by Google -

TRIGGER WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.

Two persons were injured in a stabbing incident that happened after a jealous boyfriend’s rage turned deadly Saturday night in a home in Golden Valley, Barangay Sicsican, the city police reported.

According to a Police Station 2 (PS 2) report, suspect Frederick Manga Fernandez, 28, allegedly stabbed Reynald Brian Corpuz, 34, out of jealousy in Golden Valley where he was drinking with friends on the night of September 24.

Another victim, Ruschelle Argonedo Romantico, 24, was also stabbed in the right arm while attempting to help Corpuz, who had already been stabbed in the chest.

“Selos [ang dahilan]. Ang kasama kasi nilang nag-iinuman doon [ay yong] girlfriend ng suspek tapos nagseselos ito kay Corpuz, kaya siya ang unang nasaksak. Si Romantico naman umawat lang kaya nadamay,” PS 2 chief P/Maj. Noel Manalo said.

“Hindi na natin nakuha ang suspek dahil nakatakas na, pero sasampahan namin siya ng kaso through regular filing. Titingnan natin ang medical record ng mga biktima para makita natin kung ano ang kaso na posibleng maisampa sa suspek. Kung vital kasi ang tama, posible siya masampahan ng frustrated murder or frustrated homicide lang kung di naman matindi ang tama,” he added.

Manalo said the suspect’s girlfriend was with the victims at the time of the stabbing.

