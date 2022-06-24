Two weather systems, the southwest monsoon and a low pressure area (LPA), are expected to bring inclement conditions across the country before the end of June.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Saturday in a forecast that the LPA could form near the eastern Visayas on Monday and move to the eastern portion of Luzon.

He said the LPA could possibly cross northern Luzon on Tuesday, where it might strengthen the southwest monsoon in Luzon, Visayas, and western Mindanao.

The other scenario is the possibility of another circulation near eastern Visayas or Caraga region on Monday.

“Lunes hanggang Martes ay posibleng tumawid itong nasabing circulation patungo sa may Visayas hanggang makarating ng MIMAROPA pagsapit ng Martes. Inaasahan din na magpapaulan sa malaking bahagi ng southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” he said.

“Yan ang mga possible scenarios na ating nakikita at magpapaulan ito sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said, warning residents to stay away from areas that are prone to landslides and flooding.