Two weather systems affecting the country – PAGASA

Easterlies are affecting Luzon and the Visayas, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is bringing overcast skies over Mindanao with sporadic rain showers and thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Dalawang weather system ang nakaka-apekto sa bansa. Ang ITCZ ay naaapektuhan ang Mindanao, samantalang ang easterlies ay naaapektuhan ang Luzon at Visayas. Sa mga nagtatanong kung meron tayong namo-monitor na low pressure area o bagyo, sa ngayon wala po tayong binabantayan o namo-monitor sa loob at labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio said as of 4 a.m. weather bulletin Sunday.

He said the easterlies will bring overcast skies, intermittent rain showers, and thunderstorms to Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Catanduanes. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail throughout Metro Manila and the rest of the country, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

In the next three days or July 12 to July 14, good weather can be expected in Metro Manila and Baguio City. However, Legazpi City will experience rain showers and cloudy skies.

“Maganda at maaliwalas ang panahon sa Visayas at sa Mindanao maliban sa mga pulo pulong pag-ulan o mga biglang buhos ng ulan dahil sa thunderstorms,” he said.

