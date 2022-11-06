The state weather bureau says that the country is being affected by two weather systems, the shear line and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), which are causing cloudy skies, scattered rain, and thunderstorms.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Monday that the shear line is affecting northern Luzon, while the ITCZ is affecting the southern portion of Mindanao.

“Ngayong araw, wala tayong inaasahan na low pressure area (LPA) na makakaapeko sa ating bansa,” he said.

“Sa araw na ito, dahil sa shear line, inaasahan po natin na magiging maulap ang kalangitan, na may kasamang kalat kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorm sa Batanes, kasama na rin ang Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, at sa Bicol Region,” he added.

The rest of Luzon, Aurelio said, can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain due to thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain can also be expected in the Visayas, Caraga Region, and Davao Region.

