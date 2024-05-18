A tricycle driver and a woman were arrested last Friday at a gas station on Malvar Street, Barangay Matahimik, Puerto Princesa City, by authorities due to suspected violation of the Anti-Fencing Law.

Their arrest came after a noodle shop owner complained that their service phone was stolen.

The individuals arrested on the night of May 17 were identified as Elmer Argante, 54, a resident of Brgy. San Pedro, and Princess Limer Argante, 21, a resident of Brgy. Mandaragat.

According to a police report released by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) through its spokesperson, Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, prior to their arrest, a certain Maria Angeli reported to Police Station 1 earlier on the same day that an unidentified male suspect stole their service phone used in the noodle shop.

The incident allegedly occurred around 12:02 p.m. on May 16 while their service crew was busy cooking orders. Shortly after, they noticed that the service phone was missing, and upon reviewing their CCTV footage, they saw a man pretending to be a customer take it.

Around 6 p.m. on the same day, the suspected individual was observed posting on Facebook Marketplace, selling an android phone Wiko T10 for ₱2,500. The unit, according to the noodle shop owner, is valued at ₱4,900.

“The victim having a conversation [with] the owner of the Facebook post, a certain Prince Limer Argante, inquiring about the cellphone for sale amounting to ₱2,500 and they agreed to meet at Shell Gasoline Station,” as stated in the police report.

When the suspects arrived at the gas station, authorities were already present. Upon inspecting the cellphone and checking the IMEI barcode, it was confirmed to be the stolen cellphone.

“The suspect and recovered stolen item were turned over to Police Station 1 for proper disposition. A case for violation of anti-fencing law is being prepared for filing against the suspects through inquest proceedings,” according to the PPCPO.

The Anti-Fencing Law (Presidential Decree No. 1612) pertains to the prohibition of buying any item known to be stolen. It carries a corresponding penalty of imprisonment for six years or more if the suspects are proven guilty.