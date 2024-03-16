Two students from Santa Teresita National High School in Dumaran town are currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment after they were hit by a vehicle yesterday morning, March 15.

They were identified as Hanna Marie Icalla, 19, a resident of Brgy. Ilian, and Joane Jimenez, 18, a resident of Brgy. Santa Teresita in the said municipality.

The driver implicated in the incident has been identified as “Winwin,” aged 34, and hails from the same barangay where the accident took place. Winwin was operating the Toyota Grandia when it struck the two students while they were walking.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said the accident occurred at 8:40 a.m. last Friday on the provincial road at Purok Pagkakaisa in Brgy. Santa Teresita, Dumaran, northern Palawan.

According to findings from the inquiry led by Dumaran’s municipal police station, evidence suggests that the shuttle van, under the operation of Winwin, struck Icalla and Jimenez while traveling along the provincial road’s right lane.

Both victims suffered injuries to various parts of their bodies. They are currently receiving medical care at Vice Governor Francisco Ponce de Leon Memorial Hospital.

There is no available update on their current conditions.