Two officers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will assist in instructing the students on Pag-asa Island in the municipality of Kalayaan when classes open on August 22.

Ensigns Jev Latic, 27, and Arnel Gomora, 24, who are licensed teachers assigned in the PCG Station in Kalayaan, will render assistance to Realyn Limbo, the only teacher who handles classes on the island barangay, according to Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal) commander Commodore Rommel Supangan.

Both officers, who graduated with a degree in elementary education, according to Supangan, are prepared for the job. On Pag-asa Island, Latic is the station commander and Gomora is the deputy station commander.

“Nakita natin yung pangangailangan ng karagdagang guro sa isla. Dito nga sa mainland, damang-dama natin yung pinagdadaanang hirap ng mga guro para sa pagbubukas ng klase, papaano pa kaya sa isla na si teacher Realyn Limbo lang ang nag-aasikaso ng lahat,” he said in a PCG post.

“Kaya nakipag-ugnayan tayo kay Mayor Roberto Del Mundo ng Kalayaan, Palawan para makatulong sa pangangailangan ng paaralan, ni teacher Realyn, at ng mga estudyante,” he added.

On August 17, National Security Adviser Dr. Clarita Carlos and Commodore Sara Soliven-De Guzman of the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) Executive Squadron led the launching of the “𝐏𝐂𝐆-𝐎𝐁 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑” on Pag-asa Island.

The community center aims to increase the knowledge of the island’s youth about environmental conservation and to encourage them to participate in actions aimed at preserving Kalayaan’s marine environment.

The PCG said that through the Operation Brotherhood (OB) Community Foundation Inc., the PCG-OB Community Center was put up with learning materials for the students of Pag-asa.

“Simula pa lang ito. Marami pa tayong gagawin para mapagbuti ang pag-aaral ng mga kabataan sa isla. Sa tulong ng PCG Auxiliary, magagawa natin lahat ito,” said Supangan.

“Kahit malayo, kahit mahirap, patuloy tayong makikiisa sa pagbibigay ng kapaki-pakinabang na edukasyon sa mga kabataan ng Pag-asa Island dahil naniniwala tayo na malaking bagay ang edukasyon sa pagkakaroon ng magandang kinabukasan,” he added.

